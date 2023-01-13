The results are in and the koala, Manning River turtle, green tree frog, azure kingfisher and yellowfin bream are the region's favourite animals.
During December the MidCoast Council natural systems team invited members of the community to vote on their favourite local animals for a new project, Wildlife We Love.
The project, which attracted more than 100 votes, was launched on its Facebook and Instagram pages.
The community was asked to vote for their favourite animals from five different categories: mammals, birds, reptiles, fish and frogs.
Knowing what species are special to the community will assist council to better support the incredible biodiversity of the region.
Based on current knowledge, the Mid Coast region is home to 548 unique animal species.
The area's diverse habitats include rainforests, wetlands, heathlands and estuaries.
These environments reach from the hinterland of the Barrington Tops to the coast, including the Myall Lakes National Park.
The community votes, together with scientists' input, will help to develop an education campaign on a range of selected species.
The campaign will include workshops, activities and resources showing how you can help protect the animals of our region.
There will also be opportunities to get involved in citizen science and active conservation projects.
You can keep up-to-date with the project at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/wildlife-we-love.
