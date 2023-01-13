Night road works at Cedar Party Road, Kolodong

Works will continue on Cedar Party Road, Kolodong from January 16-18, with a road closure in place for nightworks.
These works are part of the major road reconstruction and upgrade project on Wingham Road.
As part of the safety upgrade on Wingham Road, a new roundabout is being constructed at Cedar Party Road with new pavement, drainage and kerb and guttering constructed for a section of 170m along Cedar Party Road.
Weather permitting, this small section of Cedar Party Road will be closed for nightworks Monday January 16 to Wednesday January 18, from 7pm to 4am.
During works, there will be no access to Cedar Party Road from Wingham Road. Detours will be in place, with access to Cedar Party Road via Youngs Road.
Closing this section of Cedar Party Road and working at night, will allow the upgrade to take place as quickly and safely as possible on this narrow stretch of road.
Traffic control measures will be in place during all stages of the works. They will be designed to minimise traffic disruption, however delays should be expected. The overall Wingham Road, Kolodong upgrade project will be completed by May 2023, weather permitting.
This project is funded by the NSW government in association with MidCoast Council as part of a $100 million road upgrade package.
