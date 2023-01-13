Manning River Times
Bonza Airlines granted Air Operator Certificate from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority

By Newsroom
January 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Bonza has been granted its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

