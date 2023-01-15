WINMARRA Bulls, a cultural mix of talented under 16 male and female cricketers, will debut in the time honoured Stan Austin Carnival hosted by Manning Junior Cricket Association next week.
"We threw the team together almost at the last minute,'' coach Craig Mitchell of Taree said.
Six sides originally nominated for the cup, however, Tamworth withdrew a fortnight ago.
Wanting to avoid the bye, Manning Junior Cricket Association contacted Craig.
"I told them to leave it with me and I'll see what I can do,'' Craig said.
His daughter, Samira, is a representative opening batter who was in the NSW under 19 women's squad for the Australian championships last month. Samira contacted four girls she plays with and against in rep cricket or in the Sydney women's competition and they're in.
Riely McLeod, one of the contingent of promising female players in the Manning juniors is another starter. That will make six females in the side. The rest of the players usually turn out for Taree West or Old Bar in the various Manning junior grades.
However, time was a factor in organising shirts for the side so Craig turned to NRL superstar, Taree born Latrell Mitchell. He taught Latrell at Chatham High and is a close mate of his father, Matt.
"Latrell offered us shirts and caps from his Winmarra Clothing line to make sure all the team is kitted out,'' Craig said.
"So much of his support of junior sport and his community goes unnoticed, but this team is proud to wear his brand and grateful for his generosity. Winmarra means 'woman from the mountains - our bloodlines',"
Craig believes the side will mirror what bush cricket is all about.
"We'll be having fun and helping the community,'' he said.
He described the side as a 'League of Nations.'
"We'll have girls and boys from all different cultures coming together,'' he said.
Winmarra's first game will be on Monday against Newcastle, which Craig admits will be a test.
For some of the city-based girls, playing against boys will be another challenge.
"Many of the boys have the physique of young men and have the power to bowl at a pace the girls rarely face in their competitions,'' Craig said.
"The girls will also be forced to bowl with a 156g cricket ball, disadvantaging them, as all women's cricket is played with a 142g ball.
"I addressed this with the MJCA but they were not prepared to make this concession, making it difficult for the girls who bowl spin.''
Craig will be assisted by manager Christian Hazard. He's not sure if his cobbled together team will push for major honours in the final next Thursday.
"But who cares?'' he said.
"As long as they have fun and enjoy the experience, that's the main thing.''
