Cobbled together Winmarra Bulls ready for Stan Austin Carnival start

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Winmarra Bulls players Toby Allan, Jim Mitchell and Leo Allan are looking forward to playin in the Stan Austin Cup.

WINMARRA Bulls, a cultural mix of talented under 16 male and female cricketers, will debut in the time honoured Stan Austin Carnival hosted by Manning Junior Cricket Association next week.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

