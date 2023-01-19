TAREE golfer, Matt Walz is still ruing one bad hole he played during the opening round of the Australian Amateur Championship at St Michaels Golf Club in Sydney.
He was playing at the national level for the first time.
The opening two rounds were at St Michaels and the NSW Golf Club. Walz's goal was to make the cut.
He was going okay in round one until disaster struck.
"We didn't hit out until 2pm and it was pretty windy," he said.
It was getting tougher as the wind got stronger and I had one bad hole.
"That put me behind the eight ball.
"The courses are just brutally tough. You can't hit it left or right, there are no bail out areas, so you just have to hit it straight.''
Walz had a nine on a par five. He knew then it would take a minor miracle to progress to the championship rounds.
"I was too far back after the first day. So I went to NSW the second just to enjoy the experience,'' Walz said.
"I was something like 20 over for the two days. The cut was three over.''
Walz, 38, filled out the necessary paperwork late last year seeking a spot in the open late last year and lodged this with Golf Australia.
"I'd heard about what I'd have to do to quality, so I rang Golf Australia, found out more about it and then thought 'why not,' so I gave it a go,'' he said.
"I wasn't sure if I'd get in, I was sort of confident, but I didn't really know,'' he said.
"I missed out originally and was listed as a second reserve and then a few people pulled out and I got in.
"But it was a great experience. The courses are just absolutely elite."
Walz admits he's still 'blown away' by the standard of golf the top amateurs produce.
"It's incredible, they're just elite,'' he said.
While the golf was on another level, Walz said there wasn't much socialising after play.
"Some will go in and have a drink, but most go out and start practicing again,'' he said.
He was back home at Taree last weekend. Walz, who plays off +1, has been the dominant golfer at Taree in recent years.
He now has seven club championships to his credit, one shy of the record holder, Peter Doherty.
So drawing level with Doherty will be on the bucket list for 2023.
"I'm also looking forward to playing pennants and hopefully making the Lower North Coast team."
Playing in the NSW Country Championships is another goal.
He understands the 2024 Australian Amateur Open will be in Queensland says he'll nominate again.
"I'd have a go again tomorrow if I could,'' he laughed.
