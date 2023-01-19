Manning River Times

Taree golfer plays in Australian Amateur Championship

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 20 2023 - 9:00am
Matt Walz was back on his home course at Taree last weekend after playing in the Australian Amateur Open in Sydney.

TAREE golfer, Matt Walz is still ruing one bad hole he played during the opening round of the Australian Amateur Championship at St Michaels Golf Club in Sydney.

