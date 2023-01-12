Manning River Times
The 4.38ha site will accommodate 42, two-storey, 3-4-bedroom town houses

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
January 13 2023 - 4:00am
Old Soldiers Road, Diamond Beach. Picture Scott Calvin.

MidCoast Council has approved a development application (DA) to construct a tourist and visitor accommodation centre at Diamond Beach.

