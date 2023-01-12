Hugh Smyth and Caitlyn Poerio from Failford received an early Christmas present with the safe arrival of their first child, a daughter, Nina Louise Smyth.
Nina, who was born at Manning Base Hospital, Taree, on December 19, weighed 3.48kg and measured 49.5cm.
She is a grand-daughter for Vicky Smyth and Trevor King of Failford, Stuart Smyth of Newcastle, Sharen and Darren Philp from Coffs Harbour and Peter Poerio, Adelaide.
Do you have a new baby? Celebrate with a free announcement
The Manning River Times invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online.
Forms are available in the hospital pack or by contacting the Times on 6552 1988. Alternatively, email the details and your photo to toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.