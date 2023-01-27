Manning River Times
Nina Louise Smyth is a daughter for Hugh Smyth and Caitlyn Poerio

January 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Nina Smyth is a first child for Hugh and Caitlyn. Picture supplied.

Hugh Smyth and Caitlyn Poerio from Failford received an early Christmas present with the safe arrival of their first child, a daughter, Nina Louise Smyth.

