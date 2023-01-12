Jack Holder crowned 2023 Australian Solo Speedway champion

NSW champion Jack Holder has claimed the 2023 Australian Solo Speedway title by winning the final round of the series at North Brisbane as Newcastle's Jason Doyle watched the final from the sidelines.
Trailing by three points going into the deciding round, Holder cut Doyle's lead to two points in the heats and then was delivered the chance to overtake the three-time Australian champion when Doyle finished third in his semi-final and missed the final after winning the three previous rounds.
Knowing he had to either win or finish second in the final to score enough points to win the title, Holder, 26, delivered in style collecting the win, the four points and title by two points.
"It all worked out awesome for me. I'm over the moon," said Holder who won the round four final from reigning champion Max Fricke, Brisbane wild card Ryan Douglas and 2018 Australian champion Pelaw Main's Rohan Tungate.
Holder finished the series on 63 points, from Doyle on 61, Fricke on 53 and Tungate fourth on 51. Heddon Greta's Josh Pickering was sixth on 39 points, while Holder's brother Chris a former world and five-time Australian champion was eighth on 37 points.
"I trained really hard for the Australian championship. I had a lot of confidence and I knew I could win it, but it all comes down to the day," Holder said.
"I kept on saying I can do it, it's only three points. There was a lot of pressure.
"The last couple of races Doyley was watching my heats, I was watching his heats. You are aware of the points you need but you can't think too much about it you've just got to go out and race your bike."
When Doyle finished third in his semi-final behind reigning Aussie champion Max Fricke and wild card rider Ryan Douglas on his home track, the way was open for the Holder to join his brother Chris, 35, as an Australian champion.
"I didn't really know what the points were overall, I just knew I had to get to the final," Holder said.
"Once I got through the semi into the final, my brother and father said I needed at least a second to win.
"I wanted the win and managed to get it done and got both (round win and title)."
Older brother Chris was first on hand to congratulate Holder after almost injuring himself celebrating when he fell from the top of the fence on the final bend onto the track.
"He said to me 'did you see me falling?'. I replied 'No mate, I was a bit busy trying to win'," Holder said.
"He is over the moon for me. He has got five of them (Aussie titles), he was happy I could get one.
"We're a really close family. If I'm winning he is excited and the same with me if he is winning.
"The goal now is to get a world title like him.
"That's the big one everyone wants. He has been there and done that and I was there with him when he did it.
"Watching your brother pursue his dream and get what he had always worked for was an amazing feeling for me."
It's been Holder's most successful season with victory in the World Teams event with Doyle and Fricke and riding in the World Grand Prix series and he has another huge year ahead of him.
He returns to the grand prix series and club commitments with Sheffield Tigers in England, a new club Lublin the reigning champions in Poland and Vastervik in Sweden.
"It's been an awesome year for myself. I'm getting better and better, more confident," said Holder, who started the Australian season by winning his fifth NSW crown
"I've been working hard off the bike with training, whereas in previous years I'd do a bit.
"Now, I'm taking it more professionally and doing it all properly and it's starting to show a little bit which is good.
"This year I've got the grand prix stuff again, I want to do a lot better than I did last year, so I've got that to look forward to
"It's going to be a very busy year, but it's always good to be on the bike all the time as that's how you get better."
Holder believes the grand prix series experience last year had benefitted his riding.
"When I got the call-up last year because of the Russians dropping out it was a dream of mine come true," he said.
"It was quite overwhelming, I thought I was going to go in there all guns blazing and smoke it, but I got a real shock.
"I race all the boys throughout the year in Poland and England, so I knew I could beat them, but the grand prix is another level up.
"It is the world championship, the top 16 in the world. I felt like I held my own, but my expectations were a bit high at first. I know what to expect now this year."
All of the top four riders Holder, Doyle, Fricke and Tungate have earned the right to represent Australia in this season's Speedway GP qualifying rounds, with Motorcycling Australia bosses set to offer one further spot to a wild card of their choice.
FINAL AUSTRALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS: 1 Jack Holder 63, 2 Jason Doyle 61, 3 Max Fricke 53, 4 Rohan Tungate 51, 5 Brady Kurtz 45, 6 Josh Pickering 39, 7 Justin Sedgmen 38, 8 Chris Holder 37, 9 Zach Cook 28, 10 Zane Keleher 22, 11 James Pearson 16, 12 Zaine Kennedy 14, 13 Ryan Douglas 12, 14= Sam Masters 8, Ben Cook 8, 15 Patrick Hamilton 7, 16 Jye Etheridge 5, 17 Cooper Riordan 4, 18 Fraser Bowes 3, 19= Brayden McGuinness 2, Michael West 2.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
