MPs urged to confront the community housing crisis ahead of State election
Local community housing provider Home in Place is urging people to sign a petition calling for MPs and political parties to make a real, long term, investment in social and affordable housing to tackle the current housing crisis.
The petition is part of the Confront the Crisis campaign organised by the Community Housing Industry Association NSW ahead of the upcoming State election.
Home in Place manager of business and public affairs Martin Kennedy said NSW has a housing crisis.
Mr Kennedy said with rents continuing to rise, more people than ever are struggling to keep a roof over their heads. He said those most affected by the crisis include pensioners, young people, people with a disability, women and children escaping domestic violence but also workers that keep our communities running - teachers, nurses, aged care workers and cleaners.
"The rental market is broken, with supply falling well short of housing demand," Mr Kennedy said.
"Vacancy rates have plummeted across the State - in many areas, rental housing isn't just unaffordable, it's unavailable," he said.
"There are already 50,000 families and individuals on the NSW social housing waitlist with waiting times as high as 10 years in some areas.
"Whoever governs NSW after March must have a plan to confront this crisis or more people will be forced to join the list and either live with family, friends, couch surf - or worse, live in tents or their cars.
People can find out more about the crisis and the campaign, and sign the petition, at www.confrontthecrisis.com.
Home in Place is a NSW based not for profit community housing provider and a member of CHIA NSW. It manages more than 6600 social, affordable and disability housing properties in NSW including in Taree.
