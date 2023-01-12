Bright future ahead for Taree Universities Campus

Taree Universities Campus is seeing the New Year in with three reassuring announcements for a bright future.
Three key achievements indicate that Taree Universities Campus is off to a strong start in 2023: confirmation from the Minister for Education, the Hon Jason Clare MP of ongoing "fair and appropriate" federal government funding; the appointment of a new key staff member; and further expansion of the Board.
Minister Clare's announcement said the Campus "can continue to provide improved access and opportunities to local students, enabling students to stay with family, friends and local employment opportunities, while supporting them to gain new qualifications that will benefit them as well as their community and the local economy".
"The funding and statement from the federal level fuels further confidence in our campus, facilitating employment of additional staff and attracting a key additional Board member to assist with local governance," Taree Universities Campus CEO Donna Ballard said.
"We were extremely fortunate to attract Dr Evan Weller to the campus team just prior to our Christmas break. Evan has relocated from Sydney and brings a wealth of knowledge, having held research and teaching roles at several universities in Australia and abroad, and is keen to continue to bring together a broader network of students and stakeholders here on the MidCoast."
In addition, Edmond Roy was recently welcomed as a new member to the Board.
Edmond Roy is a former reporter, foreign correspondent, presenter and executive producer with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
"Ed brings connections for Taree Universities Campus to communication networks and has the proven capacity for meaningful links for Taree Universities Campus's onward progress in developing regional tertiary education opportunities ," Taree Universities Campus chair Dr Alison McIntosh said.
Those interested in registering for study support with Taree Universities Campus can do so at www.tareeuni.org.au/enrol-with-tuc.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
