Bright future ahead for Taree Universities Campus

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
January 12 2023 - 3:00pm
Dr Evan Weller and Edmond Roy are the two new faces at Taree Universities Campus. Pictures supplied

Taree Universities Campus is seeing the New Year in with three reassuring announcements for a bright future.

