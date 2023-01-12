Manning River Times

A-grade mixed eight race attracts 16 crews at Taree Summer Regatta

By Phil Walters
January 13 2023 - 8:00am
Manning's mixed eight in training for Saturday's Stacks Finance/Croker Oars event. A total of 16 crews will contest the race.

A YOUTHFUL Manning eight will take on 15 other crews in the Stacks Finance/Croker Oars A-grade mixed eight, the feature race in this weekend's Manning River Rowing Club Summer Regatta.

