A YOUTHFUL Manning eight will take on 15 other crews in the Stacks Finance/Croker Oars A-grade mixed eight, the feature race in this weekend's Manning River Rowing Club Summer Regatta.
The handicap event is timed to start at 12.42pm on Saturday, with crews starting near the Martin Bridge and heading to the Manning River Rowing Club.
Manning's crew of Bronte Eadie, Mikayla Smith, Hannah Smith, Zoe Hutchison, Hunter Chapman, William Thomas, Joshua McPhellamy and Rian Watkins, with Bella Kingston as cox, will be the youngest in the race. It will also be the first time in a couple of years the club has been represented in the race.
A field of 16 will face the starter. Manning will face some formidable opposition, with North Shore boasting three crews while University of NSW will have two.
UTS has dominated the race since its inception and they'll again be the crew to beat.
The back markers, they'll leave the start line some 12 seconds after the front runners.
A total of 194 races will be conducted over the regatta's three days starting this afternoon, with 25 clubs and schools represented.
Manning mixed eight rowers Watkins, McPhellamy and Thomas will combine with Tom Jenkins from Port Macquarie to take on crews from Hunter Valley Grammar School and The Armidale School for the under 19 quad scull. This event is set to start at 1.57pm.
The juniors have been under the tutelage of former Australian representative Murray Doust, training four days a week along with fellow juniors Zoe Hutchison and Mikayla Smith, who will tackle the women 's under 17 double Scull.
The Masters category has been very well supported with large entries in both sculling and sweep oar events.
Manning rowers traditionally perform strongly in this category.
The Taree regatta is the first in the State for the year.
However, the pandemic coupled with logistical problems associated with the clubhouse reconstruction resulted in its cancellation in recent years, while the 2022 event was run in March.
