Manning River Times
Home/News

MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare and NSW Rural Fire Service Eco Burn Education workshops in Mid Coast NSW

January 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eco Burn Education workshop participants. Picture supplied

Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare and the NSW Rural Fire Service have partnered up again this year to present Eco Burn Education workshops across the Mid Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.