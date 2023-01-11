Digital politics: Public policy and the Australian video game Industry

In an age of rapid technological advancement, new mediums for artists to work with continue to be discovered such as the area of video games. Picture Shutterstock

Art and politics have always shaped and been shaped by each other. This connection is, in some ways, unavoidable; an artist forced into poverty can only create with the supplies they have access to, and any art that is created is in some way a product of the world it is being created for and from.



Artists throughout history have used their works to raise awareness and inspire on topics of religion, morality, outrage and every corner of the human experience, and this has been an important tool for contextualising and understanding that experience.

Where we turn to science to explain, we turn towards art to express; to give form to what we already feel within ourselves and to awaken thoughts that wouldn't have come to on our own. In our age of rapid technological advancement, new mediums for artists to work with continue to be discovered but the one that seems to have really created a space for itself is video games.

For a long time, the gaming community has been notorious for preferring games to stay "non-political" but what that means when some of the most popular games deal heavily with war, governance and morality has never been clear. Is it possible the friction comes not from the inclusion of the much-maligned 'politics' but from pressing on the boundaries of Public Policy? Could it be that depictions of modern war practices are seen as apolitical while the inclusion of topics such as LGBT romance options is not, despite both being majorly controversial outside of the gaming sphere? If that's the case, what does that mean for the Australian game industry?

Gamergate: Digital politics & online discourse

The most notorious example of this anti-politics in gaming stance is, of course, Gamergate, a harassment campaign with a focus on gaming journalists and women within the games industry that began in August of 2014. The misogynistic campaign was started in opposition to Anita Sarkesian's work discussing video games through a feminist lens.



Whatever other topics were brought into the debate as events quickly escalated, there is no denying a large portion of the people involved were engaging with Gamergate to vent their frustrations with what they perceived as people forcing politics into "apolitical" games.

The horrific attacks and public defamation campaigns enacted during Gamergate made it exceedingly apparent how invested certain members of the gaming community were in this perceived threat.



While naturally, some members of the Gamergate community were simply online conservatives who opposed feminism itself rather than politics appearing at all, many were upset about politics being involved in their hobby. But art and politics are always linked and gaming is no exception.

Even in a simple game such as Mario, the story and its components are often referencing tropes that have their own history and implications. Peach is considered an example of the 'women as a plot device' trope that has been discussed in other mediums by feminist writers for a long time, with discussions continuing into the modern era of the Mario series.



Applying those critiques to video games seems like an obvious step for the emerging medium, but it may be its establishment that is the problem. The idea of the princess in need of rescue is so engrained into our public consciousness that it appears inert to those not attempting to dissect the media.

These unspoken agreements of what is normal are a large part of Public Policy. The intersection of social rule and the law. These established tropes fit neatly into our current public policy and so many mistake them for apolitical when really they are simply uncontroversial.

The flip side to this is topics that haven't been decided within Public Policy. The outcry surrounding the inclusion of diverse characters or even options in character creation may be so littered with the 'stop forcing politics onto me' argument simply because merely living openly is not considered normal by Public Policy yet.



As Oscar Wilde said, "[our] existence is a scandal" and so the inclusion of such ideas as LGBT representation calls politics to the mind in a way other accepted politics do not.

Video game politics in Australia

Culturally, even fairly recently many Australians have preferred to avoid much thought on politics so it's not surprising that this 'no politics in video games' mentality took root in many communities here, especially with how loud that subsect of gamers can be. With the internet creating a more globalised landscape of Public Policy in which topics didn't meet the cut to be considered 'apolitical' barely had to change.

What's interesting is that the same can't be said for the exports of Australian game developers with one of the biggest hits to come out of an Australian company being Bioshock.

The political lens of Bioshock

While many games now dabble in politics or philosophy, Bioshock is a game built on a foundation of political thought. It was a collaboration between 2K Boston and 2K Australia and more than commenting on Ayn Rand's Philosophy the entire game is a commentary of libertarianism and condemnation of what their ideals put into practice could look like.



While the game also has the usual RPG thoroughfare of weapon choice, battle systems and resource management, it weaves its ideas so deeply into the text that Atlas Shrugged becomes almost required reading for any thorough discussion of what the game's story is exploring.

Even Borderlands the Presequel, another game developed in Australia again by 2K Australia, this time without 2K Boston, included progressive themes. The Borderlands series can be quite vulgar and raucous in its tone and presentation but they had no problem including more diverse characters, including Athena and Hammerlock, as well as some characters being canonically bisexual. This received the sort of commentary these inclusions usually endure it suggests a pattern of Australian developers making these choices anyway in order to strengthen their works.

The future

Awareness of the fraught landscape of public relations is industry-wide within gaming but it is a wonder if soon employees with degrees like the Graduate Diploma in Public Policy will soon become a hot commodity to game development companies to help interpret possible responses to game topics without risking large scale blowback without preparation.

As it stands, an understanding of Public Policy and viewing debates on gaming politics through this framework can help explain some of the inconsistencies in many arguments.

Ultimately Art's connection to our political and social lives is not a weakness but a strength. Some of the most influential pieces in our cultural consciousness remain there not despite their strong stances but because of them.

Gaming is a young medium with plenty of room to grow but the success of games like Disco Elysium which embrace all politics has to offer towards the richness of narrative suggests that we are headed towards some truly incredible works of art, and Australian developers may just be part of the push towards that greatness.

