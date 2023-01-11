Another Christmas and New Year has come and gone and I hope everyone had a great time, be it with family or friends or just relaxing at home. I didn't get as many Christmas cards this year but some are still coming through the post.
Unfortunately I was struck down with shingles and this meant staying home and resting most of the time, but thankfully thanks to the doctor and chemist I was able to get medication which helped to ease the pain. I still have a few scars to remind me of the nastiness of the blisters but am getting on top of things now.
It was a pleasure to drive around and see the Christmas lights on a number of local homes and thanks go out to them for making the spirit of Christmas a brighter one for everyone.
Members of Tinonee Historical Society returned to the Museum on Tuesday and will now be opening on their usual days of Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and will soon include Saturdays once again as well.
The Society has a bus tour coming from Queensland booked for Saturday, January 28 and it is hoped the weather will be fine and sunny.
Members are working hard to get the garden back in order after the holiday break and change a few of the displays about.
Glad to see the council workers have been busy patching the many potholes that someone marked with white/yellow paint on Tinonee Road. Thumbs Up! It is surprising how many vehicles seem to be using this section of road and it could have something to do with the road works on Wingham Road in the Kolodong area.
Unfortunately we didn't get a chance to catch up with our family of Fiona, Andrew his wife Sharona and our grandchildren who all live in Queensland except by telephone during Christmas/New Year. Happy birthday wishes go out to granddaughter Keala who celebrates her 15th birthday on January 14 - have a wonderful day from Grandpa and Nanny.
Deepest condolences and sympathy goes out to a couple of my friends who have lost loved ones over this last couple of weeks. It is not easy at any time but during this holiday season it is even more difficult.
