Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
January 12 2023 - 10:00am
Tinonee Museum is returning to normal weekday opening hours. File photo

Another Christmas and New Year has come and gone and I hope everyone had a great time, be it with family or friends or just relaxing at home. I didn't get as many Christmas cards this year but some are still coming through the post.

