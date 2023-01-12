Manning River Times
Lansdowne valley news

By Margaret Haddon
January 13 2023 - 10:00am
The annual art exhibition will be held in the Lansdowne Community Hall in May. File picture

How good are our local rural fire brigade? Due to them being call out to a motor vehicle accident they could not do their annual Christmas Eve Santa run around the Lansdowne area.

