How good are our local rural fire brigade? Due to them being call out to a motor vehicle accident they could not do their annual Christmas Eve Santa run around the Lansdowne area.
However, on Friday evening, January 6 Santa boarded the fire truck and he and the brigade members drove around the Lansdowne area and handed out lollies to the children. It was very much appreciated.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club is organising a weekend outing for members to be held at Tiona, near Pacific Palms, on March 3 and 4. This place has cabins, camping areas and is pet friendly. Look out for the list on the board to put your names on for anyone attending.
The fishing club has its fund raising raffles on Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation club with seafood trays, seafood vouchers, meat trays and fruit and vegetable trays, plus a supporter's tray. Tickets on sale 5.30pm and draw at 6.30pm.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club has organised a day of entertainment for Australia Day with something for the whole family. There will be live music, hourly raffles and a barbecue, also, for the children, face painting and slip and slide. The fun commences at noon.
The fishing club will have a table set up with club hats, and membership forms available for anyone who would like to join.
Entry forms are now available for the Lansdowne Community Art Exhibition in May. Contact Rhonda Hardes on 0418 920 984 or Louise Green on 0439 594 754 for further information and entry forms.
There are sections for equine artists, local scene, open subject, small and miniature paintings, and a new class for beginner artists in the Lansdowne/Upper Lansdowne area.
With entries coming in from all over Australia last year, it is expected to be even bigger this year. The Lansdowne Hall is the perfect venue for showing art. Organisers are looking forward to another success show on May 20 and 21.
Stall bookings are now being taken for the Lansdowne Community Hall's annual twilight market being held on February 25. The market will commence at 40pm.
We welcome new stall holders and there is no stall fee charge for first time at out markets. A number of stalls have been booked but there are still inside spaces available.
If anyone has a fresh vegetables, fruit and eggs, produce stall we would love to have you at our market. There are plenty of outside spaces available where you can have your car with you. For bookings and information please phone 6556 7146.
The Coopernook Op Shop is back after the holiday break and they have plenty of summer clothes, work wear, shoes, handbags, glass and kitchen wares, toys and much more on offer. The friendly volunteers are ready to serve you. There are so many bargains that you are sure to find lots of treasurers to take home.
They welcome donations of useful clean items. The Op Shop is at 4 Petrie Street and are open from 9am on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturday morning.
A reminder that a Bushfire SimTable Demonstration will be held at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Tuesday evening, January 24 commencing at 6pm.
This is a free bushfire preparedness program with a difference.
Simtable - cutting-edge bushfire simulation and planning technology - will demonstrate how our local topography, vegetation and weather affect the way a fire moves across the landscape.
You will see a live demonstration of Simtable displaying a map of our area and visualising different bushfire scenarios in real time by varying weather and vegetation. It will provide a realistic demonstration of how your property and community could be affected. There will also be people on hand to help you prepare a tailored and detailed response plan
