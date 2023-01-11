Manning River Times
Manning Valley U3A courses and 2023 enrolment

Updated January 11 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:02pm
The Manning Valley U3A ukulele group has been going strong for many years. Picture supplied

Manning Valley U3A offers activities for people retired and semi-retired (over the age of 45) and has many interesting courses running in Taree.

