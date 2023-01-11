Manning Valley U3A offers activities for people retired and semi-retired (over the age of 45) and has many interesting courses running in Taree.
With new topics regularly introduced, and some tried and true sessions that have been running weekly for years, there is something for everyone.
Courses can be weekly through the term, or for just a few sessions.
Our regular groups include philosophy, Balance and Bones (exercise specifically designed for seniors), singing, social craft, ukulele, languages (currently French and Italian), walking group, and table games (mahjong and scrabble).
The movie afternoons have been very popular, and from February the genre on offer is "Feel Good British Movies'"
The course Everyone Has a Story, in abeyance for some years, has also been re-started, with accounts of the lives and passions from a range of very interesting people.
Another popular course is Time Traveller, which combines history and travel stories, and in 2023 the topic will bw the Spanish area of Catalunya.
In Term 1 2023 new courses include card games (canasta and Bolivia), zentangle drawing, local Aboriginal culture, drumming and learning about our Amazing universe.
The annual membership cost for 2023 is $20.
Individual courses range in cost from free to $20 for the term of classes.
The new term for 2023 starts on Monday, February 6, with enrolments taking place from January 24, either on that day in person at the Manning Uniting Church, or online for a week from that day.
For more information go to www.manningvalley.u3anet.org.au or ring Eileen on 0439 000 347.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.