TAREE City will be at home to Macleay, Wingham will host Forster-Tuncurry while Old Bar head to Wauchope in the opening round of the Group Three Rugby League competition on April 29/30.
Port Sharks and premiers Port City meet in the other game.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury released the draw this week.
All clubs except Macleay have nominated sides for all four grades. The Mustangs won't have women's league tag, as was the case last year.
This means there'll be nine sides in the under 18s following the admission of Lake Cathie. To accommodate this the juniors will play two rounds before the official start of the season-proper, kicking off on April 16 at Lake Cathie. A further round will be played in July when there's a general bye for the other grades.
Mr Drury said Wauchope's struggling for numbers in women's league tag but have asked to be included in the draw.
"We're happy to do that. Wauchope were unbeaten last season but their best player, Larissa Ward isn't playing this year while other players have retired, left the area or a playing women's rugby league,'' Mr Drury said.
RELATED: New chairman for Group 3
He said the group will revise the draw if the Blues withdraw from league tag. This will leave six sides in the competition.
No football is planned for the June long weekend, while the Indigenous All Stars/Group Three All Stars remains locked in for July 15, despite an indifferent response from players last year.
The five team semi-final series starts on August 26, culminating with the grand final on Saturday, September 16. This will be the second consecutive year the group has played a Saturday grand final following the success of the 2022 game at Old Bar.
Meanwhile, Group Three plays Group Two in a selection trial for the North Coast team at Kempsey on Saturday, February 11. The team will train next Wednesday at Wauchope.
Former Newcastle Knight, Nathan Ross, a gain for Wingham this year, is a confirmed starter in the Group Three side.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.