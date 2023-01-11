Manning River Times

April 29 kickoff for Group 3 Rugby League

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 11 2023
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins looks for support in a game against Taree City last year. The Tigers host Forster-Tuncurry while the Bulls will be at home to Macleay Valley in the opening round of the 2023 competition in April.

TAREE City will be at home to Macleay, Wingham will host Forster-Tuncurry while Old Bar head to Wauchope in the opening round of the Group Three Rugby League competition on April 29/30.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

