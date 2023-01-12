RACING cars in two separate series will take Tinonee's Kody Garland to Tasmania (twice), Townsville, New Zealand and Darwin as well as the home of Australian motor sport, Bathurst among other places this year.
And he may even get the opportunity to ply his trade at Dubai.
Garland, 22, will contest the TCR Australian Touring Car Series with Garry Rogers Motorsport along with the Aussie Racing Car series. Both will be contested over six rounds. The TCR will start at Symmons Plains Raceway in Tasmania in February, with the Aussie Cars heading off at Newcastle in March as part of the Supercars round.
Garland made his debut in the TCR last year and said it was a learning curve.
"I think we finished around 13th overall,'' he said.
He crashed out in the first round in 2022 and didn't register a point, all but ending his hopes of higher honours.
"We still finished close to the top 10, so that okay,'' Garland added.
"I'm hoping to be top five this year.''
While it has yet to be confirmed, Garland said he could be in for an upgrade in machinery for the 2023 campaign.
"The series is just so competitive, it's a real eye opener,'' Garland said.
"You're splitting hairs in laps times. If you have a fast car but qualify back, there's no way you can work through the field, because everyone is so close in times.''
Garland explained that two rounds of the Australian championship have been included in the world tour. That's a nine round series.
Bathurst will be one of the rounds, with the venue for the second still be be announced.
"There'll be another 20 or 30 cars on the grid for those rounds with drivers from around the world involved."
Garland said the top 60 drivers on the world tour pointscore will drive off for the world championship in Dubai, probably in November.
"There were guys from Australia in the top 10 last year,'' he said.
Garland admits he isn't completely sure how the structure of the world tour works, but he added he would be in the mix for a start at Dubai if he has a successful campaign.
Garland says he has some unfinished business in the Aussie Cars. He won the series in 2020/21 but wasn't declared the champion as a number of rounds were lost due to COVID restrictions or lockdowns.
He raced a few rounds in the Aussie Cars last year and finished on the podium on each occasion.
As a further incentive Aussie Cars now includes a two race Trans Tasman series. Garland won the opening race in Adelaide last year. The second will be at Otago in New Zealand on November 3-5.
Garland admits meeting commitments for all 12 races will be a 'tight squeeze.'
"For example, we race in Townsville in July with Aussie Cars and the next weekend we're in Sydney for the TCR,'' he said.
"But we'll work it out.''
Next weekend he heads to the Garry Rogers Racing Combine in Tasmania as a driver mentor. He went as a driver last year and that's where he gained his place in the GRR team.
"Last year I was there as a rookie driver. This year I'm a mentor. I think that's pretty cool.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
