Twelve students from St Clare's High School in Taree are the latest to have benefited from Heart to Heart, a not-for-profit program based in Forster that is spreading throughout schools in NSW.
Heart to Heart is "an art-based social program for young people that supports their mental health through art, creativity, connection to others, and mindfulness. " program founder Donna Rankin explained.
The students at St Clare's were handpicked by the school to undertake the program, which arms them with mindfulness tools to promote positive wellbeing.
They learnt about mindfulness while immersing themselves in art, and were also taught breathing techniques and did tutorials in the Smiling Mind app.
"They've all said in their feedback that it's been a positive experience for them," St Clare's teacher Jamaya Pearse, who facilitated the program, said.
The program ran for eight weeks, at the end of which is a graduation ceremony where the students exhibited the works they created during the program.
"It was wonderful to see our students who took part in the Heart to Heart program proudly showcase their artworks to family members, friends, teachers and peers," Jamaya said.
"Their masterpieces showcased their talents and the skills they had developed throughout the program.
"It was a wonderful experience for myself and our master artist, Lyndall Laurie, the master artist who step by step took them through the painting process and guided them each week."
Supporting Jamaya and Lyndall was Alysha Jones from CatholicCare, who attended to teach the students mindfulness techniques.
Forster artist Donna Rankin started the program in 2008 with friend and social worker Kylie Honor, after Donna lost her 11-year-old daughter, Shannon, in a tragic accident.
"I turned to my art, and I would pour myself into my art and Kylie noticed that my art was really helping me cope with that. I now know years later that what was happening was I was practicing mindfulness in action, by painting, and it was keeping me in the moment and not worrying about the past or the future while I was painting," Donna explained.
"It really started from my lived experience.
"The thing is, in this day and age, Mindfulness is, is sort of bandied about as a great support for our mental health, but a lot of people don't understand it, because they haven't felt it.
"What happens with our Heart to Heart students is they actually understand what it feels like to practice mindfulness because when they're painting for an hour and they're going through the process of being absorbed into that process they are feeling what it feels like to practice mindfulness.
"And once they've painted for an hour, we often stopped during the heart to heart and we'll say, when you were painting, were you feeling like you're in the moment? Were you worried about the past or the future? Or were you in the moment and was your brain settled and most of them will say, 'my brain was settled, I felt calm'," Donna said.
Heart to Heart was first launched at Forster High School, and over the years has been spreading throughout NSW. Last year the program was used to help students in Lismore recover from flooding events.
In 2022 a new program has been added - the Heart to Heart Aboriginal Boys and Girls program, run by Aboriginal artists and facilitators specifically for Aboriginal students.
To learn more about Heart to Heart go to http://hearttoheartaustralia.com.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
