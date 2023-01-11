Manning River Times
Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
January 11 2023 - 4:00pm
The Indian Myna is one of many feral pests in Australia that have a serious negative effect on our native wildlife. Picture eBird

The Common Myna, also known as the Indian Myna (Acrisotheris tristis), has been present in some areas of Old Bar for some time but now appears to be expanding into areas where it has not been in the past.

