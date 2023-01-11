The Common Myna, also known as the Indian Myna (Acrisotheris tristis), has been present in some areas of Old Bar for some time but now appears to be expanding into areas where it has not been in the past.
This is not a native bird, having been introduced to Australia from India in about 1860. It is one of many feral pests in Australia that have a serious negative effect on our native wildlife.
It is omnivorous and will eat almost anything but will kill young birds and small mammals and eats native bird eggs and any leftovers it finds around, such as cat and dog food. It also displaces parrots and gliders from tree hollows for its own nesting location.
They have been referred to as "rats with wings".
It is recognisable by its black head, large white 'windows' in wings, yellow bill and legs. It should not be confused with our own native Noisy Miner (Manorina melanocephala) which belongs to a family of Miners and Honeyeaters and which is grey-brown with yellow bill, white face and black crown.
To limit the expansion of this pest, please make sure you are not feeding them, either deliberately or unintentionally.
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch will host its next sport, recreation and social day this Saturday (January 14) at The Tav Old Bar on the grassed area under the trees and with a marquee. The event starts at noon and games programmed are cornhole, quoits and bocce.
All veterans and their families are invited, whether an RSL member or not, and other Lower North Coast District Council sub-branches have been invited which will create a little friendly competition and a touch of banter.
If you are a veteran or auxiliary member or family of same, you are most welcome and if you don't know what some of these games are, this is you opportunity to find out.
The next Care'N'go Valley Shoppers trip takes place next Thursday, January 19. This one is to Stockland Shopping Centre, Forster and is open to Taree and Old Bar area residents who are registered with Care'N'go. If you are not registered, contact the office and enquire about the process. Cost is only $10. The February trip will be to Port Macquarie.
If you would like to be dropped at some other address in Tuncurry or Forster, that can be arranged also, just ask the staff. Contact Care'N'go on 6554-5447 to book your seat.
RSL NSW is a State branch of the Returned and Services League of Australia. More than 320 RSL NSW sub-branches operate across NSW connecting veterans and their families to services and support such as wellbeing, homelessness and housing, DVA claims and advocacy, camaraderie and mateship, and commemorations.
RSL NSW and its sub-branches are a registered charity, whereas RSL clubs are not. RSL clubs are typically not-for-profit entities that operate licensed premises and are governed by different legislation than for charities, and different legislation from RSL NSW.
RSL NSW and its sub-branches do not own or operate any registered clubs, nor do they own or operate poker machines. In other States, RSL State Branches, such as RSL Victoria, own and operate clubs and hold poker machine licences.
Some RSL NSW sub-branches may have an in-kind agreement in place to hold meetings or commemorative events at their local RSL or services club at no cost to the charity, however, they are completely separate entities.
RSL NSW recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the RSL and Services Clubs Association and Clubs NSW around shared objectives to support veterans and their families.
RSL NSW president Ray James said that gambling, and indeed society, has evolved since the Returned and Services League of Australia separated from clubs after the NSW Government Liquor Act Reform in the 1970's.
"The Returned and Services League did what it thought was right by allowing NSW clubs to register the letters 'RSL' in their trading name when they separated from the charity in the 1970s.
"A lot has changed in terms of the role that clubs play in our community including how they support veterans and their families, and commemoration.
"If any NSW-based RSL or services club is not supporting their local RSL sub-branch and the good work our veteran volunteers do for other veterans in their community, or the statewide veteran services provided by our subsidiary charity RSL LifeCare, then perhaps it is time that they considered a name change."
The Returned and Services League (RSL) has not owned or operated clubs in NSW since the 1970s. The Liquor Act Reform at the time introduced a requirement for a separate incorporated legal entity to hold a Club Certificate of Registration. All clubs were required to incorporate as companies or co-operatives by law by 1972. This was carried through as a requirement of the Registered Clubs Act when this came into effect in 1976.
