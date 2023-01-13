Manning River Times

Taree yet to nominate for Zone Premier League

By Mick McDonald
January 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Taree Wildcats secretary Michael Wallace and president Shannan Hall. The club will meet Football Mid North Coast officials next week before deciding whether to nominate for the Zone Premier League.

TAREE Wildcats officials will speak to Football Mid North Coast next week to clarify a few matters before deciding whether to nominate for this year's Zone Premier League (ZPL).

