TAREE Wildcats officials will speak to Football Mid North Coast next week to clarify a few matters before deciding whether to nominate for this year's Zone Premier League (ZPL).
As of this week seven clubs will make up the two grade competition to kickoff mid-April. This will replace the Coastal Premier League (CPL) that collapsed last year when clubs from North Coast Football withdrew support.
Taree president Shannon Hall said the Wildcats put a number of questions to the zone before Christmas.
"But with the Christmas break and then Bruce (Potter, the FMNC general manager) off crook, they haven't got back to us,'' he said.
"The office returns next week from Christmas, so we'll have a chat to them then.''
Taree was a foundation member of the former Football Mid North Coast Premier League that was in play up until 2020 when the Coastal Premier League started. The Wildcats were part of the CPL, but endured a difficult year in 2022, failing to win a game in first grade and generally struggling for numbers.
"With seven clubs the reality is that we either have one more spot or three more spots, because we'd prefer not to have a bye,'' Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher said.
"Bruce (Potter) is having surgery this week, so I haven't been able to 100 per cent confirm the clubs that have nominated.''
However, he understands the majority are from the Hastings/Macleay area.
Mr Fletcher said the situation for Great Lakes clubs is currently clouded following Southern United's successful bid to gain admission into the Newcastle Zone League 2 this year. The Ospreys will conduct further trials next Tuesday. They'll need two grades to play in Newcastle.
Southern United didn't receive confirmation from Newcastle Football until late December that the club had been accepted. The club nominated for Newcastle when the CPL fell over in November.
Mr Fletcher said his preference is for clubs to nominate with two grades. However, he added that if a club nominated for just one, it would be up to the FMNC board to make a decision.
"I will certainly talk to the Wingham club, because I think this would be a great opportunity for them to become involved in a stronger competition,'' he said.
Mr Fletcher said the zone would want concrete numbers by the end of this month or early February.
He said a seven club competition would be acceptable if no further clubs come forward.
"But I don't think that will be the case,'' he said.
"I'm sure we'll get at least eight.''
