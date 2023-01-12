TAREE'S Rob O'Toole has been honoured by Motorsport Australia by being named State Motor Sport Official of the Year.
This was by unanimous approval from the board of Motorsport Australia, headed by Andrew Fraser and recognises Ro's long-term distinguished service to motor sport.
The award will be presented on February 28 with the ceremony broadcast live online.
Rob was a first year motor mechanic 46 years ago when he took on scrutineering for the now defunct St George/Port Hacking Car Club.
He then joined the Fiat Club of NSW as a competitor and this led to him becoming a steward 10 years later.
It was essential that Rob became a steward as the national competition rules stipulated that every motor sport event required a qualified steward.
From 1993-95 Rob was runner up in the NSW under 2L Sport Sedan Championship. He continued to mix competition and officialdom for the next 20 years. Last year Rob returned to competition as a navigator in the NSW Rally Championship.
In 2004 Rob moved to the Manning Valley and joined the Central North Coast Sporting Car Club.
On October 10 he was air lifted to Canberra Hospital after a high-speed rally accident. Two weeks later he was in Coffs Harbour as clerk of course in the State Rallycross Championship.
He took on event director, official trainer/assessor, rally course checker and track safety inspector roles while he was also club president for several years.
Other steward roles over the years Rob has held include: V8 Super Cars, Australia Pacific Porsche Cup Championship, Bathurst 6 hour along with numerous Australia Rally Championships, State Off Road Series Championship for 3 years, Condo 750 Cross Country Rally and the NSW Rally Championships for 10 years.
This year Rob was elected to NSW Motor Sport executive.
For the past seven years he has been Northern NSW duty steward.
He has been asked to join the State rally panel for 2023 and has been appointed clerk of course for the 2023 Rally Cross State Championship held at Rally International Raceway at Coffs Harbour.
