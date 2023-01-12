Manning River Times
Major moto sport honour for Taree's Rob O'Toole

By Craig Mitchell
January 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Rob O'Toole from Taree has been named the State Motor Sport Official of the Year. He receives his award next month.

TAREE'S Rob O'Toole has been honoured by Motorsport Australia by being named State Motor Sport Official of the Year.

