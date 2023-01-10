Accident on Pacific Highway near Coolongolook causing traffic delays

Southbound lanes on the Pacific Highway at Coolongolook were closed earlier today following a crash involving a car and a caravan.
One lane has now been opened approaching Brushy Creek Road, however traffic is still heavy and is queued for more than four kilometres.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise caution.
Motorists should also follow the directions of emergency services on site.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
