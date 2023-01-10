Manning River Times
Home/News

Accident on Pacific Highway near Coolongolook causing traffic delays

Updated January 10 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accident on Pacific Highway near Coolongolook causing traffic delays

Southbound lanes on the Pacific Highway at Coolongolook were closed earlier today following a crash involving a car and a caravan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.