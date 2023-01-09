Manning River Times
The first State-wide waterways safety blitz was held across the weekend

January 10 2023 - 9:00am
NSW Maritime officers were patrolling Wallis Lakes on the weekend. Picture Scott Calvin.

Seventy eight fines and 236 warnings were issued in the first State-wide waterways safety blitz for the year on the weekend.

