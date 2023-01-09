GLEN Hodge is an institution in the Mid North Coast racing and at the age of 84 he's still training winners.
And he would've made punters as well as his owners happy when he produced More Than Torque - a well-backed favourite after firming from $3.20 to start at $2.90 - to win the Saxbys Soft Drink Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1250 metres at Taree on Monday.
Jockey Luke Rolls settled More Than Torque slightly worse than midfield and then took the five-year-old gelding wide on the home turn to make his run.
He finished too well from there, knocking out Bjorn Ironside and Stratum Chief in a close three-way go.
"We did think he'd run well," Hodge said. "He's always shown plenty of ability. But he went in the wind in the early part of last year and needed an operation on his throat, which fixed him up 100 per cent.
"You have to give them a good spell after it's done and we just took our time with him. But after we spelled him, you wouldn't believe it he put his foot in the feed bin and pulled a muscle in his shoulder after he'd had a barrier trial, so we had to give him another six weeks off.
"You have to feed them on the ground after they've had wind operations. Anyway, he got over it OK and now he's won his maiden, so I'll look for another suitable race for him in a few weeks."
Hodge's grand-daughter, Cassie Schmidt, fills most of his long-time Port Macquarie stable now that she is a trainer and Hodge just has the three horses.
One of his others - Rodeo Legend - also raced at Monday's meeting, running on for fourth in the Kennards Hire Taree Class 1 And Maiden Plate over 1600m.
"The third horse is out spelling," he said. "My grand-daughter took over the place and we help each other."
Hodge then added, with a laugh: "I'm worn out, but I love what I do. I've been at Port for 48 years now. A couple of my owners, I've had horses with them for years - 40 years, one of them - so I keep doing it for them, more or less.
"I'm 85 in June. I started in racing when I was 12 years old, riding work at the old Moorefield track in Sydney, so I've been involved for a long time.
"I wanted to be a jockey, but they said I'd get too heavy so they wouldn't apprentice me. So I got into training and I've done it ever since."
THE sting out of the ground and jockey Darryl McLellan being back on-board made all the difference for Clay Pan Boogie when he returned to the winning list for local trainer Joe Burges at Monday's Taree meeting.
Clay Pan Boogie had run on good tracks without a placing in each of its first five starts this campaign, but rain over the weekend had an effect and the racing at Taree was on a Soft 6.
That set the conditions up nicely for the seven-year-old gelding, which hadn't won for 11 months, and McLellan's expertise did the rest on the $10 chance in the Ladies Day Sun 19th Feb Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1400 metres.
Clay Pan Boogie, which has three wins from 25 starts all-up, has now had six runs on soft tracks for two wins and a third.
"Yeah, he certainly needs a bit of give in the track and he probably hadn't had much luck in running in his races leading up to that as well," Burges said.
"He's probably a better horse ridden with cover and 'Digger' had ridden him well before and knew what he was like, so it was nice to have him back on.
"He's got really good hands and he's confident in the horse and when you've got a horse that hasn't won in a while that's a big thing - a jockey who thinks they're a genuine chance. The horse runs well for him."
