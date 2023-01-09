Man charged after boy struck with arrow

A man has been charged after an arrow allegedly fired from a compound bow struck a five-year-old boy in the head during an incident at Wingham.
Just after 7pm on Sunday, January 8, emergency services were called to a house on Wingham Circuit at following reports a five-year-old boy had been struck in the head with an arrow while playing in the backyard of his home.
The boy was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment. His condition is described as stable.
A crime scene was established and officers from Manning/Great Lakes Police District commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
A short time later, a 53-year-old man was arrested and taken to Taree Police Station.
The man has been charged with reckless wounding and was granted conditional bail to appear before Taree Local Court on Wednesday, February 22.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
