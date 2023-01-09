Manning River Times
Wingham Summertime Rodeo 2023 opening ceremony and social shots

By Julia Driscoll
January 9 2023 - 7:00pm
After two years of no Wingham Summertime Rodeo, organisers, competitors and crowds were not going to let rain get in the way of a good time.

