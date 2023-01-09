After two years of no Wingham Summertime Rodeo, organisers, competitors and crowds were not going to let rain get in the way of a good time.
Wingham Show Society president and rodeo organiser, Carl Schubert estimated the crowd was comprised of around 4500-4700 people, a little less than previous years, which he did put down to the forecast for rain.
"I was stoked with the crowd; for that weather I wasn't expecting anywhere near that crowd," Carl said.
"I was really happy to be able to put it on. Come Thursday, I saw the forecast and I knew what it was going to be and I thought well, we're here now so we're going to run regardless."
While there were presumably some disgruntled people who arrived later than 6pm and couldn't get in due to the gates being shut behind a capacity crowd, the overwhelming response from organisers, vendors and the crowd was positive.
"It was a really good show and I'm really happy that it came off the way it did," Carl said.
"Probably the only complaint was people spent too long lining up for a beer! A good thing for us, but maybe not so for them!" he laughed.
