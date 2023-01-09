THE historic two storey River Street home gutted by fire on Saturday, January 7, has been vacant since March 2021.
It had also been the target of anti-social behaviour, according to next door neighbour, Ross Woodward.
He said he was previously advised by police that his home would be at risk if the neighbouring house caught fire.
"79 River Street, Taree has been effectively abandoned since March 2021, when the tenants at the time moved out - they advised the property was not habitable,'' Mr Woodward said in a letter to MidCoast Council in November 2022.
"Nobody has lived in the property since then and it has become a target for anti-social behaviour, destruction and vandalism by groups of young people. I have had to ring the police a number of times.''
Mr Woodward believed there were squatters living in the house at that time. He added he was threatened by vandals.
"These young vandals who wreck the place are aggressive and have threatened me and my dog,'' Mr Woodward continued.
"Police advised me that if the property is set alight then my home will also be at risk. The lawn at the property has not been mown since March 2021 - I have been mowing the nature strip out the front of the house.''
He asked council to contact the owners regarding the state of the property.
"I am unaware of what council regulations apply to this situation but the property is effectively abandoned and is a magnet for criminal behaviour which is impacting me and other neighbours.''
However, Mr Woodward was informed by council's environmental heath and food safety coordinator, Ryan Fenning that council has 'limited powers in ensuring visual amenity issues such as the upkeep of urban land is maintained and cannot direct properties to be secured.
"Council may take action should the condition of the land cause unhealthy conditions,'' Mr Fenning said.
This may be in relation to:-
He said council had inspected the property.
"There does not appear to be sufficient evidence for council to take action at this time. However, should you wish to initiate contact with the adjoining property owners, council has a 'Request to initiate contact with adjoining property owner' form on our website.''
Mr Woodward said the fire started about 4.30pm on Saturday.
"I was in my backyard and saw the flames coming out of the top storey,'' he said.
Mr Woodward immediately phoned 000 then started to fight the fire himself with a hose. He was then assisted by a passerby until police and Taree Fire and Rescue arrived. He was then told by police to leave his home while Fire and Rescue members battled the blaze.
Mr Woodward said his home sustained minor damage from the fire.
He said the top storey of 79 River Street was the original dwelling. This was elevated some years ago when the then owners built the bottom storey. Mr Woodward believes the top section could be 100 years old.
It's understood the house was sold to the current owners in 2017.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.