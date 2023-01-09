Manning River Times
Fire badly damages historic house in River Street

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 9 2023 - 5:00pm
The two storey house in River Street Taree was badly damaged in a fire on Saturday, January 7.

THE historic two storey River Street home gutted by fire on Saturday, January 7, has been vacant since March 2021.

