Manning River Times

Manning to meet Macleay in Mid North Coast inter-district cricket

By Mick McDonald
Updated January 9 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Wingham's Ben Cole has been named in the Manning First X1 to play Macleay on Sunday.

WINGHAM'S Dave Rees will captain the Manning side in Sunday's Mid North Coast inter-district cricket clash against Macleay at the Johnny Martin Oval.

