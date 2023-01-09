WINGHAM'S Dave Rees will captain the Manning side in Sunday's Mid North Coast inter-district cricket clash against Macleay at the Johnny Martin Oval.
Rees is one of four Wingham players included in the side. Ben Cole, Hudson Bird and Michael Rees are the others,
The team is: Dave Rees (c) (Wingham), Ben Cole (Wingham), Hudson Bird (Wingham), Michael Rees (Wingham), Josh Hardy (United), Jackson Witt (United), Tom Kelly (Old Bar), Dylan Strathdee (Old Bar), Liam Simpson (Great Lakes), Blake Clarke (Great Lakes), Will Elliott (Great Lakes), Aiden White (Great Lakes).
The inter-district competition went into recess after the 2016/17 season following the formation of the Mid North Coast Premier League, a competition involving first grade sides from the Manning, Hastings and Macleay associations. However, this went by the wayside last year.
The game will also be the first played at the Martin Oval this season, as the field-proper was badly damaged during last year's ongoing wet weather.
Manning T1 and T2 competitions will also resume on Saturday following the Christmas break.
