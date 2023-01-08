Manning River Times
Fire and Rescue and RFS battle house fire in Taree's River Street

Updated January 9 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:00am
Abandoned River Street home engulfed by fire

A team of firefighters took more than six hours to control and extinguish a fire in an abandoned home in River Street, Taree.

