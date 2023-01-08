Abandoned River Street home engulfed by fire

A team of firefighters took more than six hours to control and extinguish a fire in an abandoned home in River Street, Taree.
Fire and Rescue NSW Station 453 Taree was alerted by numerous calls of a house fire along River Street, Taree, opposite Harry Bennett Park, shortly after 5pm Saturday, January 7.
A spokesman for the brigade said as they responded, large volumes of smoke were visible from the fire station and engulfed much of the surrounding areas.
When the brigade arrived, the fire was well-developed on the upper level of the two storey residence, with flames threatening neighbouring properties.
Firefighters quickly got to work with protection lines to effectively neutralise any threats.
Taree Fire and Rescue crews were supported by firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW Wingham 502 Station, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 295 Forster, Fire and Rescue NSW Station 424 Port Macquarie, who worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze, with crews from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 358 Laurieton arriving to maintain coverage of the area throughout the duration of the incident.
Crews from Tinonee Rural Fire Brigade and Taree Rural Fire Brigade provided support and assistance along with officers from NSW Police and NSW Ambulance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.