Action-packed Wingham Summertime Rodeo not without drama

The capacity crowd at the first Wingham Summertime Rodeo to take place in three years was given an action-packed display, and not without some drama.
Early in the evening, Wingham local Dave Tisdell was carted off in an ambulance after an accident in the novice bull riding competition. Dave sustained a smashed jaw, broken in three places.
"Him and the bull collided heads," Wingham Show Society president, Carl Schubert explained.
"He just got too far over the front (of the bull) and his head's come down as the bull's head came up, reared back, the horn caught him up the under the helmet and caught his jaw."
Dave was transferred to John Hunter Hospital, where he is now recovering.
"By all reports he's in good spirits. He's a pretty hard cowboy so he's gonna be okay," Carl said.
It was a heart-stopping incident to watch, with Carl and the bull fighters surrounding Dave to protect him from the bull as he lay injured on the ground.
He's a pretty hard cowboy so he's gonna be okay.- Wingham Show Society president, Carl Schubert
"I sort of jumped over the top and kept that bull off him. And the clowns did a good job because he (the bull) was coming back for another go. The bullfighters did a cracking job there so I'm pretty happy with them," Carl said.
Around three or four bull rides later, Carl himself was taken to hospital with what he suspected was a broken leg.
"The bull spun around and his rump sort of jammed me up a chute gate as I was climbing up," Carl said.
"I popped a muscle out the side. I put my foot down and I thought, 'oh, that's broken. This isn't going to be real easy running a rodeo with a broken leg'.
I dragged myself out of the arena and a mate of mine picked me up and he said, 'you're not real good'.- Carl Schubert
"I dragged myself out of the arena and a mate of mine picked me up and he said, 'you're not real good'. He said all the colour had drained from my face."
Luckily for Carl, x-rays at Manning Base Hospital showed there was no break. His leg, however, did require 12 stitches. Once he was patched up, Carl returned to the rodeo around 11pm.
"I didn't get to see the fruition of a pretty successful show which I was pretty bummed about." he said.
"I'm really, really happy that I had such such a good committee around. My arena officials were really great, they kept everything running and they didn't really miss me. From all accounts it was excellent. I'm really happy and really proud of what they did."
Probably the only complaint was that people had to line up too long for a beer!- Carl Schubert
The committee and officials weren't the only ones who came in for praise from Carl. So did the stock supplied for the rodeo, as not one of the five riders in the open bull riding competition earned points because they were bucked off their bulls, meaning there was no winner in the open bull ride.
Unfortunately for those who turned up after 6pm, the crowd was already at capacity and the gates were shut, in consultation with police.
Although numbers were slightly down in comparison to previous years, due to the forecast rain, the event still pulled around 4500-4700 people through the gates.
"It just goes to show that Wingham holds its own as the rodeo capital of the coast and people in Wingham and those outlying areas, they just love to come to see a buckjump show," Carl said.
