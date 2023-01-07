Afternoon session at the Wingham Rodeo

A highlight this year will be the return of rodeo clown Big Al Wilson who not only entertains the audience but puts his body on the line to protect the riders. His colourful career started in 1984 when Big Al, then aged 20, became the Australian rookie bull riding champion in professional rodeo. He won the bull riding championships at Australia's biggest rodeo in Mt Isa in 1985 and competed at seven national finals throughout the 1980s and 1990s.