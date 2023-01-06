How to scale your small business for the global market

The goal of expanding internationally is more profits and increased brand exposure. Picture by Shutterstock

As a small business owner, you may think that your business can't scale to the global market. This is where you may be a little too pessimistic.

While you may appear like a small fish in a big pond, you shouldn't completely dismiss the idea of going global. Take time to learn how to scale your business for the global market.

Expanding internationally should mean more profits and increased brand exposure, which are two benefits most business owners like to obtain.

The following are six ways to scale your small business for the global market:

1. Set up a multi-currency account

Setting up a multi-currency account is vital if you're looking to expand your business into other countries. This will allow you to accept payments in different currencies and convert them into one currency. You can easily manage multiple currencies without worrying about exchange rates and fees associated with each transaction.

You can choose the best multi currency account by researching the available features with different providers and comparing them against your own needs. Some accounts offer better rates than others, so it's crucial to find a provider that offers competitive rates for every currency you wish to accept in payments.

2. Research your competition

You cannot afford to be complacent if you want to succeed in today's competitive environment. If your business is still small and local, it's time for you to start looking at how other companies are doing things across different geographies and industries. When reaching out to customers, you'll learn much about what works and doesn't.

Conducting a thorough research is a must before scaling up your operations globally. You can do this by identifying the strengths and weaknesses of your global competitors in terms of product quality, pricing, or customer service delivery. This helps you determine where you need to improve and gives you an idea of how best to scale up your business for the global market.

3. Develop a multi-lingual website

Your website is integral to your brand identity and digital marketing, so it makes sense to have a website in multiple languages. It becomes a valuable tool to expand your reach and attract customers from different regions and countries.

When building a multi-lingual website, you can either develop it in several languages or hire a translation service provider to do the job for you. This will help you get more traffic without having to spend a lot of money on translations.

If you decide to go with the second option, make sure that you hire a company with experience in translating websites from English into other languages. They should also be able to create optimised content for search engines and cater to your target audience's needs.

4. Expand your offerings

Expanding your offerings is the next step to scaling your small business for the global market. If you're a restaurant owner, this means adding more menu items, like a unique take on a local cuisine. Similarly, if you're an online retailer, you can offer more products within your existing categories. This can help you scale up because you're enabling your customers to purchase multiple products simultaneously and save on shipping costs.

You can expand the number of products offered in each category or add new types of products to sell. For instance, if you have a clothing store, you could add shoes and accessories to complement your existing offerings of dresses and tops. Aside from increasing the likelihood of selling many items at once, offering a broader range of products for customers to browse through can make for a pleasant shopping experience. In turn, they may come back to your shop when they need new items or recommend it to their peers.

5. Outsource a diverse workforce

If you're already outsourcing some aspects of your business, consider hiring workers from different countries to expand into other markets. Say you're outsourcing customer service from a third-class country and want an expanded presence in Europe or North America. Then, hire another outsourced team for each region rather than trying to manage everything yourself from one location.

You can find local freelancers or agencies in the country where you want to open up shop. Alternatively, you can hire individuals who speak the language of that country. Regardless, workplace diversity can help you scale your business for global markets.

6. Find a strategic partner overseas

When planning to expand your brand into foreign markets, finding a strategic partner is an excellent tactic. Many companies have found great success in doing so because they were able to utilise resources that they otherwise wouldn't have had access to.

When looking for a strategic partner overseas, you want to find someone with an established business in the region or country you want to expand into. This is a relatively low-risk option for those who are just starting and need some help with marketing strategies.

Key takeaway

A small business may restrict your ability to expand into the global market because you'll have other established competitors. However, there are ways to scale your small business worldwide to be competitive in an international environment.