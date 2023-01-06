The stage is set for a magnificent 2023 Wingham Summertime Rodeo.
The purpose-built arena at Wingham Showground is in top shape. Over the past few days, 40 tonne of sand has been spread and showers of rain in the past couple of days have settled the dust in readiness for the large crowd expected on Saturday (January 7).
Get there early to get your position. Gates open at noon with plenty of action in the arena in the afternoon.
The program includes bull ride, the saddle brocs, bareback, ladies barrels, kids barrels, mini bulls, steer wresting, roping and tying. There's an over 40s bull ride too, for all those who think they're still young.
As well there are carnival rides and games for the kids, trades alley, leather and western wear stalls, food and the licensed bar, which is open until 11pm.
The action in the arena takes a pause at about 4pm, prior to the official opening and the main events starting at 6pm. There will be plenty of parking, but the gates will close when the rodeo arena viewing area is full.
A highlight this year will be the return of rodeo clown Big Al Wilson who not only entertains the audience but puts his body on the line to protect the riders.
His colourful career started in 1984 when Big Al, then aged 20, became the Australian rookie bull riding champion in professional rodeo. He won the bull riding championships at Australia's biggest rodeo in Mt Isa in 1985 and competed at seven national finals throughout the 1980s and 1990s.
Al was one of the top five professional bull riding champions in the country at the time, but after a few injuries, it was time for a career change. Big Al became a rodeo clown, an entertainer and is now a great character at any rodeo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.