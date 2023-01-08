But for the actions of WIRES and NSW Far South Coast locals this little duck faced certain death when it fell down a drain on the side of a road.
The duckling had been part of a family but was scared by a dog and heading towards the drain, fell between the gaps in the metal grate.
Staff from a nearby Mitre 10 in Pambula were informed by the dog's owner of the situation and phoned WIRES.
A WIRES member came with a butterfly net which was used to capture and save the now orphaned duckling.
Marianne Kambouridis of WIRES said Mitre 10 staff member Bree Whipp was quick to attend to the little chick and noticed the family of ducks heading off towards Panboola Wetlands.
"She kept watch of the little fluff ball while waiting for the WIRES volunteer," Marianne said.
Although Marianne looked later after the rescue she was not able to find the family.
But happily, although Duncan - as the duckling has been named - was not able to be reunited with his family, he is not alone.
Duncan has been given to a WIRES duck carer who has another duck on his own. Marianne said that when they are fully independent and ready, the two ducks will be released back into the wild.
"This year has been particularly busy for our birds with many having successive batches of babies," Marianne said.
"While the mother duck can step over drain grates, the ducklings can slip down between the gaps."
WIRES would like to remind the public to keep their dog secured and a good distance away from wildlife.
Marianne said WIRES is in need of more help and would love to hear from anyone interested in learning about how they can help care for our injured wildlife.
