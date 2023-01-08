Manning River Times
Home/News

WIRES and Mitre 10 staff rescue Duncan the duck from drain on Far South Coast

By Denise Dion
January 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan who has been rescued from a drain.

But for the actions of WIRES and NSW Far South Coast locals this little duck faced certain death when it fell down a drain on the side of a road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.