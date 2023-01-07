After riding a winning treble at last Tuesday's Taree meeting - including the feature race, the Harrington Hotel Harrington Cup - jockey Ashley Morgan is in big demand for Monday's meeting at the same track.
Morgan is booked for rides in each of the seven races, with his mounts spread among five different trainers.
He's on Miss Arizona for Mark Stewart in the first race, followed by Iron Hat for Jan Bowen, Our Frankie for Jason Deamer, Killzy for Glen Milligan, Stratum Chief for Milligan again, Power Legend for Stewart again and Island Lass for David Atkins.
Morgan combined with Newcastle trainer Deamer to win the Harrington Cup on Ottilie and the Deamer-trained Our Frankie looks as good a chance as any of his rides on Monday.
Our Frankie is drawn perfectly in barrier four in The Turf Club Bistro Maiden Handicap over 1400 metres.
The four-year-old mare has only had the two starts and was first-up from a long spell at her most recent run for a close and unlucky second to Fairway Star in a Fillies and Mares Maiden over 1200m at Newcastle's Beaumont track on December 17.
The video replay of the race shows Our Frankie travelling near the tail of the field and wide in the run and wanting to duck in down the straight, yet still she almost won. The way she finished off strongly, the extra 200m should suit her well.
*Gates open 11am. Entry $10. Full TAB, bookmaker and bistro facilities. Plenty of kids' activities - bring the family out for a fun day at the races during the holiday period.
