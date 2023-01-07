Manning River Times
Taree race meeting preview Monday, January 9

By Greg Pritchard
January 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Harrington Cup winner Ottilie and jockey Ashley Morgan. Picture by Scott Calvin

After riding a winning treble at last Tuesday's Taree meeting - including the feature race, the Harrington Hotel Harrington Cup - jockey Ashley Morgan is in big demand for Monday's meeting at the same track.

