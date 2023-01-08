Storytime in the garden at Wingham

With Wingham Library still closed for renovation, a free garden-themed storytime will be held at the Manning Valley Neighbourhood Service community gardens.
On Thursday, January 19 between 9.30am and 11am, children can enjoy an 'I Spy' garden walk, pot plant decorating, DIY watering can craft, and seedling planting at the Wingham community gardens.
Also there will be the opportunity to borrow books from the pop-up library and time to enjoy morning tea.
This activity is suitable for pre-school aged children. Younger and older siblings are also welcome.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to enjoy storytime and connect with community whilst the Wingham Library is undergoing renovations," MidCoast Council's manager libraries and community services, Alex Mills said.
The free event is presented by MidCoast Council Libraries and Manning Valley Neighbourhood Service community garden.
