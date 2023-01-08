Manning River Times
MidCoast Libraries garden-themed Storytime in Wingham community gardens

January 9 2023 - 9:00am
Storytime in the garden at Wingham

With Wingham Library still closed for renovation, a free garden-themed storytime will be held at the Manning Valley Neighbourhood Service community gardens.

