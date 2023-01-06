Just in time for Christmas, pallets filled with a variety of goods were transported to Taree and Kyogle showgrounds to be collected and distributed by surrounding show societies.
The RAS (Royal Agricultural Society) Foundation (RASF) joined forces with charitable organisation Good360 to provide $150,000 worth of much-needed goods to showgrounds and community halls across flood-affected areas on the Mid North and North Coast of New South Wales.
In all, 23 pallets filled with a variety of goods, including Lego, children's toys, cleaning products and kitchen goods, were distributed to be shared with the local community by each show society, with many running small gatherings or distributing packages to help alleviate the pressures during the Christmas period. On the Mid Coast, benefitting communities included Taree, Wingham, Nabiac and Gloucester.
"We are delighted we could connect with Good360 again and deliver these goods-in-kind right in time for Christmas," RASF manager Cecilia Logan said.
"Christmas can be such a joyous time, but it can also create a lot of stress for families, particularly those who have already lost so much through the flooding last year. Although small, we hope these items helped alleviate some of these pressures and provided needed products for local showgrounds who are rebuilding.
"A big thank you to the Sydney Royal Easter Show and AgShows NSW teams who volunteered their time to help us pack all of these pallets."
Benefiting communities were:
Since connecting, the RASF has delivered more than $1.8 million worth of goods to regional communities in New South Wales.
Aiming to bridge the gap between organisations with excess products and those in need, the RASF first partnered with Good360 in 2018 to ensure communities in regional and rural areas could benefit from the program.
About the RAS Foundation:
The RAS Foundation is a registered charity that encourages educational opportunities and helps build strong and sustainable rural and regional communities through a range of targeted grants and scholarships.
