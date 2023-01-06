Manning River Times
RASF brings pallets of Christmas joy to communities across NSW

January 6 2023 - 12:00pm
RASF manager Cecilia Logan and the team packing. Picture supplied

Just in time for Christmas, pallets filled with a variety of goods were transported to Taree and Kyogle showgrounds to be collected and distributed by surrounding show societies.

