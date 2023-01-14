Manning River Times
Taree Probus Club plans morning tea at Hannam Vale

By Alan Green
January 14 2023 - 12:00pm
New Taree Probus member Ray Mooney being welcomed by club president Alan Green. Picture supplied

Taree Probus Club's first activity for 2023 is a morning tea at the Hannam Vale cafe on January 24.

