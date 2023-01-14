Taree Probus Club's first activity for 2023 is a morning tea at the Hannam Vale cafe on January 24.
This will be followed by 10 pin bowling on Tuesday, January 31.
Members concluded their year with a Christmas luncheon and trivia event, with wives and partners attending.
After a short meeting, Ray Mooney was inducted as a member, and a certificate to celebrate 50 years of marriage was presented to Tony and Connie Gates, welcome Ray and congratulations Tony and Connie.
The meeting was led by Terry Britten in a trivia, testing our Christmas knowledge, no prizes, just the prestige of knowing the Christmas story. Lunch was served and enjoyed by all.
Our final activity for the year saw a number of members, wives and partners enjoy dinner at Harrington Bowling Club, after which in a convoy of cars, we toured Harrington to view their Christmas light displays, somewhat marred by rain. Harrington Chamber of Commerce encouraged and judged the efforts of the residents, with some wonderful displays on show.
New members would be most welcome to join us for these activities, or attend our meeting to experience Probus and the friendships that can come from being in such a group of likeminded men
Any retired men interested in joining can phone president Alan Green on 6553 9298, or our secretary Tony on 0407 524 282 for more details.
