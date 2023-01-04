Manning River Times
Short-priced favourite Handsome wins Professionals Harrington Class 1 And Maiden Plate

By Greg Prichard
January 4 2023 - 11:30am
Race 3 winner Handsome and Jockey Dylan Gibbons. Picture by Scott Calvin

There wasn't a more good-looking win at Taree on Tuesday than the one by Handsome, which ran as easily the shortest-priced favourite of the day and blitzed his rivals by 7.36 lengths in the Professionals Harrington Class 1 And Maiden Plate over 2000 metres.

