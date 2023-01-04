There wasn't a more good-looking win at Taree on Tuesday than the one by Handsome, which ran as easily the shortest-priced favourite of the day and blitzed his rivals by 7.36 lengths in the Professionals Harrington Class 1 And Maiden Plate over 2000 metres.
Handsome did its early racing in England, where it had six starts for a win and two seconds and showed great improvement once it got out to 2000 metres and beyond.
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees has had the five-year-old gelding for three starts now and after a setback last summer - when Handsome made its Australian debut only to suffer a tendon injury - he's back and well and with a second placing followed by a devastating win.
Handsome was beautifully placed under the conditions of the race and started as a $1.35 favourite. Jockey Dylan Gibbons took advantage of a gap along the rails to zoom into calculations approaching the home turn and the race was quickly over after that.
Lees, who has had great success racing imported horses, will now seek to find out just how good Handsome is by taking him to Sydney for his next run.
"The conditions of the race really suited him, but he still had to get the job done and he did it quite well," Lees said.
"I don't want to get too carried away, but we don't know what his ceiling is yet so we'll find out.
"He looks to have improvement in him, so we'll take him to town late this month or early February. Then we'll know more about what sort of horse we've got."
