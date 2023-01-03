Jockey Ashley Morgan was determined to lead on Ottilie in the feature race - the Harrington Hotel Harrington Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1300 metres - at Taree on Tuesday and for good reason.
It's from there that the four-year-old mare does her best work and once she had quickly burnt the others off to get to the front Morgan was able to settle her and dictate the terms to his liking.
Ottilie bowled along, forcing most of her competitors off the bit approaching the home turn, and then skipped away at the top of the straight.
The race was over at that stage and Ottilie - the $2.60 favourite - went on to win by 1.21 lengths from Royal Charge, with Imatruestar close up in third.
It was Ottilie's fourth run for Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer since being transferred from the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott stable in Sydney.
She had been competitive for Deamer but finished just behind the placings in two starts at the provincials and a city midweek race.
Deamer was confident this was the right race for her to get back in the winner's stall.
"She'd been racing in much harder company and was down in grade in this race," he said. "Up in weight a bit, sure, but we were expecting her to run well.
"She couldn't quite get there in those harder races, but she was certainly putting in. We played around with a few things for this race, added a tongue tie, and it was just a nice race for her.
"She's raced by Dynamic Syndications and they love winning cup races, so everybody's happy."
Ottilie has had three wins and two placings from eight career starts and Deamer said he would now go looking for another suitable race for her.
"The win will be good for her confidence," he said. "I'm not sure where we'll go next at this stage, but she could be a bit too highly rated in the country for her next start so we might go back to the provincials or midweek in the city.
"I think 1300 or 1400 is her distance at this stage, so we won't go away from that. She's a bit of a free-flowing sort of horse once the speed is there. She likes to run along. That's her style and it seems to suit her. So we'll stick around that distance and look for the right race for her."
Ottilie's win completed a treble on the day for Morgan, who had previously won on Fine Weather and Miss Violet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.