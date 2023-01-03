Manning River Times
Father dies saving daughter at Mid North Coast beach

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated January 4 2023 - 12:17pm, first published January 3 2023 - 5:44pm
File image.

A man has died after his teenage daughter became caught in a rip off a Mid North Coast beach this afternoon.

