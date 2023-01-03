It was perfect summer weather for the beach-themed race meeting at Taree's Bushland Drive racecourse today Tuesday (January 3).
The Harrington Cup meeting, hosted by Manning Valley Race Club, drew a big crowd.
Imported horse Handsome, trained by Kris Lees at Newcastle, won the Professionals Harrington Class 1 and Maiden Plate over 2000 metres. Handsome had a win and two seconds in a six-race English career, which included finishing runner-up to Chalk Stream - now trained by Chris Waller for King Charles III - at Leicester.
Prior to today, Handsome had had just the two starts in Australia and put in an eye-catcher at its most recent outing when second over 1600m at Wyong on December 8, racing correspondent Greg Prichard reported..
Many patrons took advantage of bus transport from Harrington and Old Bar.
