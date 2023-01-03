Manning River Times
Home/News
Photos

Harrington Cup meeting at Taree racecourse

Updated January 3 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was perfect summer weather for the beach-themed race meeting at Taree's Bushland Drive racecourse today Tuesday (January 3).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.