Quad bikes recovered - police praise community response

Manning Great Lakes Police have thanked members of the public who helped quickly recover quad bikes believed to have been stolen.
Police say on Tuesday, December 27 two quad bikes were stolen from a Taree West dairy farm. About half an hour later police received information that quad bikes were being ridden around the Bushland Ridge area.
Police executed a warrant at a property in the Bushland Ridge location and recovered the quad bikes, that will now undergo Forensic Examination.
"Police would like to thank the members of the public that contacted them in relation to this incident," a spokesman said. "It was because of this information that the quad bikes were swiftly located and recovered, much to the delight of the owners."
