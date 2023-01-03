Manning River Times
Home/News

Quad bikes believed to be stolen from Taree West farm

Updated January 3 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quad bikes recovered - police praise community response

Manning Great Lakes Police have thanked members of the public who helped quickly recover quad bikes believed to have been stolen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.