Better connected green space, more accessible footpaths and cycleways, more flexible open space, and more activities for young children and teenagers were among the key factors identified by residents in the development of MidCoast Council's first open space strategy.
"People also told us they want open spaces that encourage people with a range of abilities and ages to interact with each other, safely, and without it costing too much," council's executive manager of community spaces, Dan Aldridge said.
The draft strategy will go on public exhibition around mid-2023.
More than 1600 people contributed to MidCoast Council's first open space strategy. People talked to council staff in June and July at pop-ups at Tuncurry, Old Bar, Hallidays Point, Harrington, Gloucester, Wingham, Tea Gardens, Taree and Nabiac.
Workshops were held in November at Bulahdelah, Forster, Gloucester, Harrington, Hawks Nest, Pacific Palms, Stroud and Taree. Children were also encouraged to provide input through activities at the workshops.
"We've heard from people of all ages on the MidCoast. We want to thank everyone for getting involved," said Mr Aldridge.
"The community has identified what to plan, program, prioritise and fund over the next 10-15 years in our parks, gardens, walk and cycleways, sports fields, playgrounds, reserves and other public spaces.
"Now we'll put those ideas into the draft Open Spaces and Recreation Strategy which is being prepared now."
An independent randomised telephone survey was undertaken earlier in the year. People could also provide feedback online via a survey, mapping tool and a visioning wall.
The draft strategy will be available for the community to review and have a final say before adoption.
Curious about what locals most value in their outdoor spaces? You can check out the snapshot of the outcomes and key themes at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
