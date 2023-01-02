Manning River Times
Work on the new Forster SLSC Clubhouse to start late January

By Anne Evans
January 3 2023 - 10:00am
Forster Surf Life Saving Club's new club house - Webber Architects.

It has been an exciting time for the Forster Surf Life Saving Club recently with the demolition of the old clubhouse which began in late November and concluded just prior to Christmas.

