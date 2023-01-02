It has been an exciting time for the Forster Surf Life Saving Club recently with the demolition of the old clubhouse which began in late November and concluded just prior to Christmas.
Commencement of construction of the new club house is currently scheduled for late January 2023.
The demolition was tinged with sadness as the local community, visitors and surf club members reflected on the history and memories of the structure.
Long serving Forster Surf Club president, John Quinn, has reassured everyone that all memorabilia and honour boards have been removed and safely stored ready for re-installation when the new edifice is completed.
While also saddened by the re-construction project, Quinn shared that the old building leaked, had significant rust, was suffering from 'concrete cancer', and was no longer fit-for-purpose. "The old club house has served the local community for 50 years and we look forward to the new one doing likewise by meeting the needs of the district for another 50 years."
Ron Hartley, who is chairing the new building committee, and his entire committee have worked tirelessly, applying for grants and funding across all levels of government.
A major contributor has been the $3.159 million grant from the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) which is the largest open and competitive grants program administered by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (Infrastructure). This funding is awarded to projects outside of capital cities to drive economic growth and build stronger regional communities into the future. As such, this project is not taking funds away from roads, bridges, medical emergency rooms, or hospitals.
The new clubhouse is also to be the cornerstone of a $6.3 million masterplan facelift for Forster's historic Main Beach foreshore. The masterplan is a 30-year strategy and is a vital tool to obtain funding, to liaise with stakeholders, to budget and to generally plan for the future of the precinct.
The Forster Surf Club is an important part of the community. It is the homebase for volunteer surf life savers, and a place for the Mudcrabs and Turtles community swimming clubs to gather and to have use of the building's facilities.
It is also the hub for Nippers, Surf Life Saving Australia's junior development program, in which children aged five to under 14 enjoy the beach in a safe environment while acquiring life-long skills in beach and surf safety.
You can drown in less than 1cm of water and, with 1000s of locals and visitors who swim at Main Beach, it should be remembered that not just people who can't swim who drown. People dive into the water and injure themselves, have medical episodes like epilepsy and cardiac arrest that can cause drowning. We need the protection and skills of life savers who deliver vital aquatic rescue and safety services to save lives across the coastline.
Surf life savers give up their time to train, stay proficient and teach essential skills. They are an essential community-based asset who are all volunteers and deserve facilities which enable them to efficiently and safely enact their motto: Vigilance and Service.
