Welcome to the world, Paisley

Nabiac couple Daniel and Amber Whitwell are thrilled to announce the arrival of their daughter, Paisley Cali.
She was born at Manning Base Hospital on December 19, 2022, weighing 3.1 kilograms. Paisley is a sister for Dustin Jagger Whitwell.
Proud grandparents are Gail and Alan Whitwell of Rainbow Flat and Jacqui and Barry Woolnough of Dyers Crossing.
Celebrate with a free announcement.
The Manning River Times invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online.
Forms are available in the hospital pack or by contacting the Times on 6552 1988. Alternatively, email the details and your photo to toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
