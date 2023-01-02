Manning River Times
Old Bar Clams and Wauchope Thunder may return to Lower Mid North Coast rugby union

By Phil Wilkins
January 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Old Bar's former MNC Axeman representative hooker, Teia Ambrosoli cautioned that his club was "not yet 100 per cent committed" to returning to the premiership, but he was optimistic the Clams would have the numbers to field a team.

The rumours have grown louder each passing week and now it appears they are correct - that the Old Bar Clams and Wauchope Thunder clubs are striving to rebuild and return to play in the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership next winter.

