Manning River Times
Home/News

Letter: Living sustainably in 2023

By Amy Hiller
Updated January 2 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shutterstock picture

In 2022, Australia's State of the Environment report concluded that the overall trend of our environment is "poor and deteriorating".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.